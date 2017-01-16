A serial rapist, already serving six life sentences for a string of sexual assaults, has been handed a further three life terms for the brutal rapes of two women more than 30 years ago. Michael Chandler was caged in 1988 after being convicted of six rapes which saw him break into his victims' homes and threaten to stab them if they did not obey him.

The 53-year-old is still serving time despite the home secretary imposing a tariff of 14 years, even though the trial judge recommended 25-30 years.

Chandler, originally from Harrow, London, has not been considered fit for release by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and is now even further from freedom after fresh DNA evidence came to light.

During his latest trial he admitted the brutal knifepoint rape of a 19-year-old jogger in March 1986 and, a few weeks later, the rape a 30-year-old woman in her own home as her husband watched a film downstairs. Chandler had been tried for the rape of the teenager but was acquitted in 1988 at the Old Bailey.

Judge Mark Lucraft handed him three life sentences for two counts of rape and a charge of false imprisonment. Chandler must serve a minimum term of five years.

"Between 1985 and 1987 you carried out the most appalling series of rapes," the judge said, according to the Evening Standard. "Now, in total, we know you have subjected eight women to a frightening series of attacks.

"The two offences I have to sentence you for today were committed at night with both victims suffering physical and psychological damage.

"These are the most appalling of offences and would have had the most devastating impact on their lives."

The court heard how Chandler raped women in their home address during the eighties and attacked the 19-year-old on 1 March 1986 whilst wearing a balaclava as she walked through a park after arguing with her parents.

It was stated that he took the woman by surprise by jumping out from behind a tree and raped her at knifepoint.

In a victim impact statement, she said: "It has completely screwed with my head and has done so all of my life."

Then, on 27 March 1986, another woman awoke with her hands tied behind her back and Chandler on top of her. She said: "Since that day in March 1986 my life has never been the same again."

Through his lawyer Chandler said he was deeply sorry and regrets what he had done.