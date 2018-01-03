Multiple Serie A clubs have made contact with Manchester United to register their interest in signing defender Matteo Darmian in the January transfer window, the player's agent has said.

However, Tullio Tinti said Roma, who have been linked with a move for the full-back, are not among the clubs to have made their interest official.

Darmian has barely featured for United this season, making only two starts in the Premier League. He has 18 months left on his Old Trafford contract.

Napoli and Juventus are among the clubs who are reported to be interested in bringing the 28-year-old defender, who is valued by United at £18m ($24m), back to Italy.

"I haven't had any calls from Roma for the player," Tinti was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News. "There has been contact with other Serie A teams, but not with the Giallorossi. For the moment the lad isn't for sale."

Darmian was signed by former United boss Louis van Gaal in 2015 to play at right-back, but the Italy international featured prominently at left-back last season in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw.

The 28-year-old started 15 league games for the Red Devils last campaign and played the full 90 minutes of the club's Europa League final victory over Ajax.

However, his stock has fallen considerably this season, with Ashley Young now manager Jose Mourinho's preferred option at left-back.

The Italy international insisted back in October that he did not regret joining United despite his bit-part role at the club.

"I made a choice [to come to Manchester United] and I don't regret it," Darmian was quoted as saying by Goal.

"Of course it's normal that any player wants to play as much as possible. I work hard every week and I'll keep doing it.

"I don't always watch Italian football and I don't know what will happen in the future, maybe there will be a chance to come back one day."