Seven terror attacks in the British capital have been thwarted since March, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has said.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour party conference in Brighton on Sunday (24 September), he said that since the attack at Westminster in March which left five dead, including a policeman, counter-terrorism experts believe there has been a shift, but not a spike, in terrorism in the UK.

"And the reason why they say that is because if you look at the time when Fusilier Lee Rigby was murdered in 2013 up until the Westminster Bridge attack this year, there were 13 terrorist attacks thwarted because of the excellent work of the police and security services.

"If you look at the time between March of this year and now, yes there have been four terrorist attacks (in London) but there have been seven that have been thwarted," he said, according to the London Evening Standard.

Eight people were then killed when three terrorists Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba ploughed a van into a crowd at London Bridge before stabbing victims. The most recent incident saw a bomb fail to detonate properly on a District Line train at Parson's Green.

In his talk, Khan also criticised Donald Trump over his 'Muslim ban' and said that a state visit for the US president would be "wrong".

"Some of his views are ignorant and I think sometimes people are ignorant, and one of your jobs is to educate people, and I'm happy to educate Donald Trump."