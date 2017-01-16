A cargo jet belonging to Turkish Airlines crashed near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport on 16 January. According to the Kyrgyz government, 16 people were killed in the accident.

Rescue workers recovered the bodies of 15 locals who lived in the area of the crash. The other body was that of the Boeing 747 jet's pilot, the healthcare ministry said. The Emergencies Ministry informed that the crash took place in Bishkek's basic housing community

The incident led to a fire breaking out in the locality. "After the crash, two houses in the community caught fire. The fire-fighting effort is underway," the ministry said.

According to local news agency 24.kg, Manas airport was closed following the crash and access roads in the area were blocked. The jet was on a flight from Hong Kong to Istanbul and was expected to refuel in Manas.

More to follow...