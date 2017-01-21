At least 14 people are reported killed in a bus crash in Italy's Verona on Friday (20 January) night.

According to local media reports, the bus was carrying school children from Hungary, all aged between 14 and 18 years of age. Several passengers are reported to be missing as rescue operations continue.

Seven bodies have been recovered already, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper reported. The fire services department said that the bus caught fire after crashing on a motorway in the northern Italian town.

More to follow...