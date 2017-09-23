Scotland Yard have confirmed at least six people have been injured in an apparent 'noxious substance attack' at a shopping centre in East London.

A group of men were reportedly seen spraying an unknown substance at shoppers at multiple locations in Westfield Stratford shopping centre from around 8pm on Saturday (23 September).

One suspect has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm while police say other attackers may still be at large, Sky News reports.

Confirming the incident a Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called just before 8pm to the area around Stratford shopping centre to reports of a group of males spraying what is believed to be a noxious substance. London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade have attended.

"A number of people have been reported injured at different locations - believed to be six people. We await further details. One male has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. Officers remain on scene. A cordon is in place. Enquiries continue."

Witnesses at the scene say an argument broke out among a group of people.

A man who gave his name as Hossen,28, an assistant manager at Burger King, told The Guardian he saw a victim run into the fast food restaurant's toilets to "wash acid off his face".

He said: "There were cuts around his eyes and he was trying to chuck water into them."

The six people who were injured have been treated by paramedics. Scotland Yard have said they are not currently treating the attack as a terrorist incident.

Eyewitnesses have been sharing videos and images from the scene on social media.

This is a developing story. More follows.