People living in southern parts of the UK have been told to brace themselves for Arctic conditions which has already swept across Scotland and northern England. On Thursday 11 January, gale-force winds left thousands without power after 93m/ph winds battered parts of the UK, with the Forth Road Bridge between Edinburgh and Fife closed all day after a lorry was blown over.

The Met Office has now warned the cold and windy polar maritime air mass, which has swept over from northern Canada will continue to bring a "real taste of winter" across the UK.

Severe weather warnings for snow have already been issued across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and most of the west coast of England as well as gales which could lead to blizzard conditions.

In the south and south-east of England, heavy and persistent rain is expected which could lead to sleet or snow falling for a time in the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office warned daytime temperatures are likely to be around 2 to 5 °C, but will feel much colder because of the gale-force winds.

Frost and ice will develop in most places overnight, with some severe frost likely where there is snow on the ground in the north. Temperatures could dip below -10 °C over snow cover in rural areas.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist said: "Most northern areas are very likely to see snow showers at times over the next few days, but the situation over the southern-half of England is more complicated.

"Southern counties of England and Wales can expect a cold and wet day with some heavy rain on Thursday, but there's an increasing chance this will turn to sleet or snow, especially over hills, during the afternoon and evening.

"There is a chance of snow settling bringing disruption to transport during the evening rush hour and possibly interruptions to power supplies, this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England. As skies clear on Thursday night it is likely to become icy in many areas.

"Forecasting snow is always challenging and there's often a fine line between whether it will rain or snow in a particular location depending on slight changes in air temperature. Keep an eye on the forecast and warnings for your area for the latest information."

London's Heathrow has already cancelled around 100 flights in preparation for the snow. The airport added on Twitter: "Wintry weather is expected at the airport today and airlines will be adjusting their schedules as a result.

"Check your flight status if travelling and allow more time to get to the airport. We are sorry for any disruption."

Southern rail are also urging passengers travelling on Thursday night or Friday morning to check their journey for any potential delays or cancellations.

A spokesperson added: "We are not currently planning changes to our services due to the weather, but we might need to make alterations if it is more severe than expected."

The government had previously advised people to take care in the wintry conditions over the next few days as temperatures drops.

Prof Paul Cosford, Director for Health Protection and Medical Director at Public Health England, said: "Think now about what you need to do to prepare: if you need vital medicine or food get it before the bad weather arrives. People with underlying health conditions, very young children and those aged over 65 are at greatest risk, so think what you can do to help others.

"Keeping your home heated to at least 18°C, wearing lots of thin layers instead of fewer thicker ones, and (if you have to head out) using footwear with a good grip are all ways to deal with this weather and stay well this winter.

"It's most likely the snow will impact people in northern counties first, before spreading southwards across England. So the most important things we can all do is to keep warm, keep a close eye on the weather forecasts and think about what you can do to prepare and help others."

Regions affected by Yellow warnings for snow: