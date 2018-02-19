Sevilla winger Jesus Navas believes his team can win against Manchester United in the Champions League round of 16.

The La Liga club are bidding to reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time in their history but face a tough task against United, who have lost only once in their last eight visits to Spain.

Navas, who frequently came up against United during the four years he spent at Manchester City, warned Jose Mourinho's side against taking his team lightly.

Sevilla host the Red Devils at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday (21 February), with the return leg at Old Trafford scheduled for 13 March.

"For us, it's all about getting through to the next round," Navas was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror. "But I know it would be nice for some of the friends I've got back in Manchester if we did manage to pull it off and knock out United.

"If people underestimate us, they should look at what we're doing at the moment, our ­performances. We're a great side and we can achieve things.

"This is a really important game for Sevilla, for the club, for our fans, and it would be great for us to make it to the quarter-finals.

"We know it's going to be a hard game, but we're doing well at the moment and we'll do everything in our power to go through against United."

Sevilla are in the fifth place in La Liga, six points adrift of the top four. The Andalusian club have already qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey, where they will face Barcelona.

Navas said Sevilla will have to be at their best to have a chance of knocking out United.

"We know we'll have to be at our maximum level and concentrated throughout both games, because at any moment, a top team like United can finish the tie," he said.

"United have also got some really important games coming up, starting with us, but hopefully we're going to be able to stand in their way."