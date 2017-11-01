Sevilla sporting director Oscar Arias has refused to rule out a making move to bring Aleix Vidal back from Barcelona ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Vidal swapped the Sanchez Pizjuan for the Nou Camp in the summer of 2015 after helping the Andalucian side conquer the Europa League during the 2014-15 campaign.

The 28-year-old versatile wing-back was expected to become the long-term replacement for Dani Alves at Barcelona, but he has failed to capture his best form with the Catalan side.

The Spaniard was unable to play during his first months at the Nou Camp due Barcelona's Fifa registration ban. He has since struggled to make a major impact under both Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde.

A serious ankle injury suffered last season hampered his adaptation to the La Liga giants further, with the player being of action from February until the end of the campaign.

The former Spain international was expected to have a new chance to resurrect his career this season following the appointment of Valverde, but he has failed to convince the new manager he deserves a place in his plans.

Versatile Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo are ahead of him in Valverde's pecking order to cover the right-back spot, and Spanish publication Sport recently said Barcelona are keen on selling him in January to recoup part of the €18m they invested two years ago.

Arias has suggested that his return to the Andalucian side won't be easy due to the figures involved, but the club sporting director didn't rule out making an effort to bring the Spaniard back to the Sanchez Pizjuan.

"We are attentive to the whole market. The name of Aleix has been coming up continuously since he left. It's not easy return in terms of numbers but we don't know what could happen," Arias said during an interview with Radio Marca when asked about the Barcelona wing-back.

"The January transfer window it a difficult one, it's very restrictive. In summer, it's more open, in the middle of competitions, though, clubs are more reluctant to sell players. If we have interest in a player, we will move as soon as possible, but it's not easy."