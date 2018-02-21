Ever Banega and Nolito will be ready to return to action when Manchester United visit Sevilla on Wednesday (21 February) after being included in Vincenzo Montella's 19-man squad for the first leg of the Champions League last-16.

The double injury boost comes after the Italian boss confirmed that Joaquin Correa will also be available to face United after passing a fitness test during the final training session.

Banega, 29, has been arguably Sevilla's best player since returning to the Sanchez Pizjuan in the summer following an unsuccessful spell at Inter Milan.

But the Argentine international has missed the last two La Liga wins over Girona and Las Palmas after suffering a hamstring injury during the victory over Leganes in the Copa del Rey second leg semi-final played on 7 February.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City forward has been out of action since the 5-1 defeat to Eibar on 3 February due to another muscle blow.

Correa's availability for the visit of United also came under question over the weekend after the winger was forced off and replaced by Everton loanee Sandro Ramirez in the first half of his side 2-1 victory over Las Palmas due to a hamstring injury.

However, Montella confirmed on Tuesday [20 February] that the winger had shaken off those problems and he has been included in Sevilla's squad alongside Banega and Nolito.

Johannes Geis and the Miguel Layun have been left out to make space for the returning duo with the latter being cup-tied having already played in the Champions League for Porto during the group phase.

"Ever Banega and Nolito, are the two additions to the squad chosen to host Manchester United in the last-16 of Champions League. Geis and Miguel Layún, who has already played in the competition with Porto, will miss out," Sevilla confirmed in the club website.

The availability of Banega and Correa means that Montella will be able to name his strongest line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with the latter forming the attack alongside Luis Muriel, Franco Vazquez and Pablo Sarabia.

Banega is expected to be named in midfield alongside Steven Nzonzi while former City winger Jesus Navas, Gabriel Mercado, Clément Lenglet and Sergio Escudero should form the back-line.

United appear to be the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals but Montella has warned that Sevilla are up for the challenge.

"I'm confident. It's a difficult match. We need to be physically ready, very focused and also excited. It's a good moment to prepare for this kind of match... These are elite level matches, you have to be concentrated, quick, sharp mentally and physically, then tomorrow we'll have to play in that same way, we have to be alert," Montella said in the press conference ahead of the visit of United.

"Every game has its different phases. There are moments where you have to defend, others where you have to attack and others where you have to let your opponent get a bit closer to your goal... Every team has to know how to treat each phase of play. I imagine United will attack just as well as they defend."