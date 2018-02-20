Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella has confirmed that Joaquin Correa will be available when Manchester United visit the Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday night (21 February) for the first leg of the Champions League last-16.

The Argentine winger's availability to face of the Red Devils was under question after he was forced off and replaced by Sandro Ramirez in the first half of his side 2-1 victory over Las Palmas due to a hamstring injury on Saturday (17 February).

Correa returned to some light training on Monday [19 February] and the club said through an official statement that he would need to pass a late fitness test during the Tuesday's [20 February] workout to prove his availability to face United.

And Montella confirmed the boost after the Andalucian side held their final training session before the Champions League clash.

"Correa is fine. He wasn't allowed to finish training yesterday because we wanted to save him. He finished training today. Physically he's fine and can play tomorrow," the Italian boss said in the press conference ahead of the game.

The news is a major boost for Sevilla with Correa expected to lead the attack alongside Colombia international Luis Muriel and in-form Spaniard Pablo Sarabia.

"Muriel has improved a lot this year. I think after this last year in Sampdoria he's showing more sacrifice and more technical ability. He can improve a lot and I hope he improves, just like Sarabia. They're players who have sacrifice, with the ball and when the ball is with our opponents," the Sevilla managed replied when asked about the duo.

Ever Banega has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury of his own in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Leganes on 7 February but he returned to training on weekend and should also be fit to play.

Meanwhile, the Sevilla boss was full of praise for Jose Mourinho, pointing out that the United boss will have an advantage over him in the tie due to his vast experience in the competition.

"Definitely Mourinho [has the advantage]. I don't know how many matches he's played... 137 more than me... So I think it's important for me to play with my inexperience, with my inconsistency and we have to play with enthusiasm," the Sevilla boss admitted.

"I'm very excited because he was a pioneer in his way of working. I've read his books, I've studied his tactics... He's undoubtedly a trainer you have to study,"

"It's very exciting to prepare for this kind of match, I hope it will be even better tomorrow... I'm happy in these moments, for the club, for the players, for the fans, because tomorrow is a huge day."