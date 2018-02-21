Live Group E runners-up Sevilla and Group A winners Manchester United lock horns in a competitive fixture for the first time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Andalusia

Paul Pogba only named as a substitute after missing the FA Cup fifth-round win over Huddersfield on Saturday through illness, with Scott McTominay and Ander Herrera starting alongside Nemanja Matic in the visitors' midfield

David De Gea and Antonio Valencia both return as Sergio Romero and Luke Shaw drop out

Vincenzo Montella takes charge of his first European tie since being appointed by Los Rojiblancos as the successor to Eduardo Berizzo in December

The Italian replaces Miguel Layun, Guido Pizarro and top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder with Sergio Escudero, Ever Banega and Luis Muriel

In Wednesday night's other last-16 tie, reigning Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk entertain Group C winners AS Roma at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv Champions League last-16 first-leg ties Sevilla vs Manchester United Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma

Now 19:30 Sanchez has scored once and laid on two assists in five matches since joining United from Arsenal in January. Montella, who hoped Pogba would not play tonight, came up with a novel way of trying to stop the Chilean at his pre-match press conference... I remember him really well from his stay in Italy. He has improved his style a lot during his career and I think he can be a really good player in transition. I think they have really good speed in attack. Well, maybe we can lock him up with a padlock or tie him up with rope. [quotes via BBC Sport]

10 min 19:20 A little bit of a testy pre-match exchange between BT Sport's Des Kelly and Mourinho, who was not particularly keen to keep discussing Pogba... "You ask three questions, three about Pogba, don't you have any other questions?"



JosÃ© Mourinho spoke to @DesKellyBTS about his decision to start Scott McTominay. pic.twitter.com/ycWeRKDQbx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2018

13 min 19:16 David Soria, Daniel Carrico, Pizarro, Ben Yedder and Nolito are all on the Sevilla bench tonight along with a pair of Premier League loanees in Swansea's Roque Mesa and Everton forward Sandro Ramirez. Ben Yedder's absence from the starting XI is perhaps even more surprising than Pogba's, with the French forward having netted six of his team's 12 goals during the group stage.

19 min 19:10 Sevilla, fifth in La Liga, are very strong at home - where they have lost just once in 35 games - and memorably rescued a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in November after going in at half-time 3-0 down. They conceded 12 goals in total during the group stage, so United may well fancy their chances of an away goal. At this time last season, Los Rojiblancos were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Leicester City despite winning the first leg in Andalusia.

26 min 19:03 United, currently second in the Premier League but 16 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, topped Group A ahead of FC Basel, CSKA Moscow and Benfica after winning five and losing one of their six matches. By contrast, five-time Europa League winners Sevilla won only two of their group stage games - the lowest mark of any of the sides left in the competition - and have yet to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals despite making the last 16 four times in their last five appearances, per Opta.

31 min 18:58 Marcus Rashford's only starts in 2018 against Derby County and Yeovil Town.



Hard to see how that changes significantly. Has to be a worry for him and England. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) February 21, 2018

35 min 18:54 Who to start on the right-hand side was said to have been a dilemma bothering Mourinho up until this afternoon, with Anthony Martial pushing to start ahead of Mata.

43 min 18:46 Sevilla make three changes to the side that beat Las Palmas 2-1 in La Liga on Saturday, with Layun, Guido Pizarro and top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder replaced by Sergio Escudero, Banega and Luis Muriel.

51 min 18:38 De Gea and Valencia return at the expense of Sergio Romero and Luke Shaw, the latter of whom is not even named as a substitute. Herrera replaces Michael Carrick and the front three of Alexis Sanchez, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku remains intact. Pogba and Rashford coming onto the bench means no place in the matchday squad for youngsters Angel Gomes and Ethan Hamilton, who were drafted in at Huddersfield.

55 min 18:34 Confirmation that Pogba begins the first-leg tie on the United bench. A penny for his thoughts...

57 min 18:32 Just three members of that United testimonial team are involved in this fixture four-and-a-half years later...

1 hr 18:27 7 - English sides are unbeaten in all seven meetings with Spanish teams in the Champions League so far this season (W2 D5 L0). Power. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2018

1 hr 18:24 Ever Banega, former Manchester City winger Nolito and Joaquin Correa are all available for Sevilla, with Johannes Geis and the cup-tied Miguel Layun missing out.

1 hr 18:21 Herrera returned to training earlier this week after missing three games with a thigh strain, as did Marcus Rashford (hip) and Antonio Valencia. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has not played since the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Boxing Day, also took part in a session at Carrington but was not named in Mourinho's travelling squad. Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini all remain sidelined, while David De Gea will return in goal having been the only senior played rested at the weekend.

1 hr 18:17 It sounds like Pogba will only make the bench tonight after all, with Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera and Scott McTominay preferred in a midfield three... Not there but as reported by those who are, Paul Pogba expected to be left out of Man Utd starting line-up in Seville tonight. McTominay, Herrera and Matic instead. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) February 21, 2018