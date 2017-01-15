Real Madrid face Sevilla for the second time in the space of three days at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on 15 January.

Overview

Sevilla held Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw in the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on 12 January, but it was not enough to overturn the 3-0 deficit from the first leg. The Andalusian side have won five of their last six games in La Liga and are third on the table, four points behind Madrid.

Mariano, Steven N'Zonzi and Franco Vasquez have been recalled to the Sevilla squad after they were rested for the Copa match.

Real Madrid can extend their lead over Barcelona to five points with victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Zinedine Zidane's are on a 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions – an all-time Spanish record.

James Rodriguez and Isco remain sidelined through injury for the visitors.

What managers say

Jorge Sampaoli: "The message for our fans is always the same, that they are with us and will encourage us to beat Real Madrid. Do not look at what's going on in the stands, only at the team. We are focussing only on the game and are very motivated after what happened on Thursday. If the team play like it did on Thursday, we will be very competitive and continue to challenge at the top of La Liga. A victory tomorrow will be an important step. In the Copa del Rey match we left a clear message: beating Sevilla is very difficult."

Zinedine Zidane: "Sevilla think the same: they want to play a great game and that's what we all want to see. It's first against second. They'll make it difficult, like they did the other day. It'll be tough. They want to win the game. We're ready for it and we'll see what happens. Having possession is the idea but Sevilla will make it difficult. We've prepared for the game, how we're going to play, and we'll see what happens. The important thing is to show desire, with personality."

Form guide

Sevilla (all competitions): DWLWW

Real Madrid (all competitions): DWWWW

Team news

Sevilla possible XI: Rico; Mercado, Pareja, Rami; Mariano, Sarabia, Kranevitter, N'Zonzi, Escudero; Nasri, Ben Yedder

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Ronaldo