Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has asked her social media followers to help locate her missing brother.

Chris Cattrall, 55, has not been seen since Tuesday January 30 when he left his home in Lacombe in Alberta, Canada. According to the actress's Instagram post, her brother left without a phone or keys and left the front door unlocked.

Her post read: "This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots."

"Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this", she finished.

Liverpool-born Cattrall, 61, was raised in Canada but moved to New York in the 1970s. She came to worldwide attention in 1998 when she was cast to play Samantha Jones in the HBO series, Sex and the City.