Apart from inheriting Johnny Depp's incredibly hot features, young fashionista Lily-Rose Depp is also showing traits from her mother's side, French actress Vanessa Paradis. And adding to her eye-grabbing social media uploads, the 18-year-old star kid shared a stunning photo, this time posing completely topless.

Depp's teenage daughter, who recently starred in the steamy CR Fashion Book Issue 11, posted the sizzling snap with her 3.3 million fans on Instagram, unfailingly stirring frenzy. Alongside she simply tagged, "@crfashionbook outtake @carineroitfeld @stevenkleinstudio."

Decked in nothing but a pair of leopard-print tights, the model daughter of the Pirates of the Caribbean star shot a seductive over-the shoulder look to the lenses. And if that's not enough, with a strategic positioning of her arms, Lily-Rose went on to flash a glimpse of her side-boob in the image.

With her overly dramatic eyes and carelessly tousled hair, indeed, the Planetarium star stole attention in the candid click. But aside her, even the background composition – including the usual green room set-up and the complementing animal-print curtain – was hard to miss in the tasteful black and white shot.

"Oh la la," a fan gushed describing the stylish Lily-Rose as a "sexy feline". Unsurprisingly, several others too followed suit and flocked to the picture-sharing site to share raving messages.

"I thought for a second it was your beautiful Mama! You look just as beautiful and very special like her," an admirer shared pointing out striking similarities between Lily-Rose and the Heartbreaker actress. "So rock'n roll," complimented another.

What started out as compliments, soon turned into a war of words as fans couldn't decide whom the teenage beauty closely resembles – Paradis or Depp? "French people are going crazy about how she looks like Vanessa hoping lily is one of them ...nope, it's all johnny sorry," one Depp supporter argued.

A second fan added, "I'm not sure it's a good thing to compare Lily to her mom (sic)."

"Of course there is part of Johnny in her appearance but she has a similar allure and appearance of Vanessa at that age," shared another user. Irrespective of whom young Lily-Rose looks like, the burgeoning movie star is surely making her parents proud.

"It's shocking. Shocking! She's about to turn 18 and she's a perfect creature," Depp had gushed to ET about his daughter last year. "What's most amazing is, it has all happened very quickly for her – just boom!"