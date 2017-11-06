Gisele Bündchen has over 13 million followers on Instagram but it looks like she has her biggest fan in her husband Tom Brady, who can't stop praising his wife's stunning physique. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a very sexy photo of his supermodel wife on the image sharing website and fans were captivated after seeing the gorgeous beach beauty.

On Saturday, 4 November, the NFL legend's wife stripped down to a tiny black string bikini while relaxing on the sands. The photograph was taken with the beautiful sunset by the sea as the backdrop, and fans of the couple were unsure which looked prettier, the 37-year-old Brazilian beauty or the view behind her.

"Sun's out," Brady casually captioned the photo.

"You lucky man, you lovely couple. I love that you cherish each other and your commitment to one another," a fan of the legendary player complimented the couple of eight years.

"Very sexy pic," another said.

The Bradys were on a short beach holiday to make the most of the football-free weekend.

"Enjoying your bye week we see! You deserve everything good," a follower commented on Bündchen's image.

Many of the player's almost three million followers thought his supermodel wife was a "goddess goal."

"The Gorgeous Goddess Gisele," said a fan.

Gisele also shared another stunning image from her holiday where she and her friend created a mermaid hair-flip moment with water droplets forming a perfect heart as the sun set behind them. "Love is the bridge between you and everything" – Rumi," she captioned the image.

The couple tied the knot in February 2009 and share two children — son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Vivian Lake, 4. The Brazilian model retired from her runway career in 2015 and is focussing on her family and her environmental causes.

Speaking about her relationship with Brady on CBS' This Morning in May, she said: "He's playing football. It's a contact sport and a very aggressive sport. But he knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy. And if that makes him happy, and he loves to do that, then I'm always gonna support him like I always have. So I want him to be happy and fulfilled."