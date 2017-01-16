Sgt. Slaughter has revealed that Vince McMahon wanted to hire security guards for his wife and children following a death threat. The wrestler revealed that McMahon was also threatened by the unknown call.

Speaking on WWE Network's Table For 3 episode entitled WWE Superpowers, the WWE Hall of Famer said after his fight with Ultimate Warrior, Jay Strongbow asked him if he had called his family or McMahon.

The former wrestler got in touch with McMahon, who informed him that someone had threatened to kill them and their families because of the way he had won the WWF (now known as the WWE) World Heavyweight Championship against the Ultimate Warrior.

"I call my wife. There was nobody home. I call Vince [and ask] 'what's going on?' He said, 'well, someone called the wrestling office and didn't like the way you won the [WWF World Heavyweight] Championship and threatened to kill you and kill me and kill our families, blow up the wrestling office, blow up the studio, blow up our homes,'" he said. (Via Wrestling Inc)

"'I [Vince McMahon] took a precaution just to call your wife and to have her get out of the house till I can get security around the house.' So I got back home and the FBI, they've got this truck up into my driveway, and when I got there, they all came over, they all [wore] suits, and they showed me they were packing and they said, 'we're going to walk the perimeter of the property 24/7, we'll take your wife to the grocery store, and take your kids to school, and whatever has to be done.' I said, 'no, we're not going to do that. We'll be fine.'" he added.

Sgt. Slaughter also discussed about his 1990 heel turn. He said that McMahon pitched the Iraqi sympathizer gimmick right after WrestleMania 6 via a phone call when his contract with Hasbro Toys had just expired.

"He [Vince McMahon] already had a layout of the Los Angeles [Memorial] Coliseum that would fit 104,000 people. And he said, 'I want you to be in that main event and we're going to shatter the record for [WrestleMania 3].' But he said, 'it's not going to be a simple task'," Sgt. Slaughter said.

"He wanted me to be an Iraqi sympathizer because of the overtake of Kuwait. 'You go home and talk to your family before we say 'yes' to all of this' and, of course, I was like, 'yeah, I'm going to do this. Of course, I'm going to do this!' And I got back and of course my wife said, 'you're crazy - you can't be an Iraqi sympathizer.' So we went ahead and did it."