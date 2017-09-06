After US President Donald Trump decided to scrap the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme on Tuesday (5 September), Twitter is furiously criticising and questioning his eldest daughter and White House adviser Ivanka over her position on the controversial move. The programme allowed 800,000 immigrants who were brought into the US illegally as children to stay and work in the country by obtaining a two-year work permit.

The decision has since triggered protests and widespread condemnation from former US presidents, lawmakers, activists, celebrities and social media users as a "cruel and wrong" move.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who was seen as a potentially moderating influence in the Trump administration, also came under fire for failing to voice her thoughts on the controversial changes.

Earlier this week, a group of protesters with DACA recipients held a candlelight vigil outside the home of Ivanka and her husband Jarden Kushner urging them to help keep the programme. However, Twitter users slammed Ivanka as "complicit" and questioned her stance on the move to rescind DACA.

An old tweet from Ivanka from March 2015 praising the story of an undocumented immigrant has also resurfaced in light of her father's decision to rescind the programme and is being widely shared on social media.

"Insincerity speaks volumes," one Twitter user wrote while another added: "Liar just like daddy."

"Perhaps you should talk to your Dad/boss about this before he deports young people poised to similarly inspire you, @IvankaTrump," one person tweeted. Another wrote: "Lovely story, amazing how your attitudes change. Got to pander to your racist base. Guess she will be deported now...sad.‬"

Veep actor Timothy Simons furiously blasted both Ivanka and Jared Kushner saying: "You stand for nothing."

Ivanka has drawn massive criticism in the past as well for backtracking on key issues that she previously said she supports such as LGBTQ rights, female empowerment, equal pay and climate change.

Politico reporter Madeline Conway also pointed out that Ivanka seemed to be "liking" fans' photos of herself on Instagram over the Labour Day weekend as her father was mulling the decision to end DACA.

"Ivanka spent her morning liking fan page photos of herself on Instagram," Conway tweeted alongside a screenshot of her Instagram activity.

"Good to see that she continues her WH role fighting for the rights of women, LGBTQ, and Dreamers. That's going *so* well," one Twitter user wrote.