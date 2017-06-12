A man has been caught on camera while stealing an 8ft, 50kg stone painting of a Buddha at a retreat venue in Western Australia.

The incident is believed to have occurred after a wine testing event at Chapel Farm on Saturday ( 10 June).

Footage shows the man looking at the painting hung on the wall for a few seconds, before attempting to take it, unsuccessfully.

When he tried again, he managed to take the artwork off the wall and carry it outside the building, while other people looked at him astonished.

Chapel Farm posted the footage on Facebook calling on people to help them identify the thief, who dropped the painting as he was chased by members of staff.

"We need your help in catching this guy! Our stone warrior was stolen and subsequently damaged!" the company said. "We got our beloved friend back after two of our chefs chased him down off road in their jeep. Please share so we can find the thief or share just for a laugh so hopefully we can identify him."

Referring to the incident, Chapel Farm executive chef Amy-Joy Walker said she "couldn't believe it", according to Perth News.

"There's about 20 screws holding it into the wall because of how heavy it it. It is so heavy," she explained.

It is believed the painting, damaged in the attempted theft, is worth about $8,000 ( £6,278)

The man is thought to be aged between 25 and 30 and was described as "fair-skinned, wearing a purple dress shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers and black sunglasses."