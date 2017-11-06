Sharon Osbourne has opened up about the "violent" relationship she once shared with her husband Ozzy. The X Factor judge has said that they exchanged blows when their differences were not resolved through talk.

Speaking to Event Magazine, the 65-year-old said she was warned by friends to be careful of the Black Sabbath frontman as he was "out of control" but she dated him, as growing up in a violent home herself beating people up was nothing new to her.

"We loved each other madly, but we were both incredibly violent because we'd both been brought up around violence and didn't know any better," the mother-of-three children was quoted as saying by The Sun. "I used to think if you got angry it was absolutely OK to hit someone."

Sharon also admitted that alcohol played a role in their violent behaviour.

"I would wake up with my two front teeth missing," she said and added that she found them in the hallway and had a dentist fix them.

"We would be punching each other even when Ozzy was on stage performing."

The couple briefly split last year when Ozzy was found to be cheating on his wife. The pair have since reconciled and celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last month.

Ozzy recently opened up about his cheating regrets, saying he is not "proud" of the "shock and shame" he caused to Sharon and their three children — Jack, 31, Kelly, 33, and Aimee, 34.

"When I was a crazy f****r, I'm lucky she didn't walk out. Now I'm coming on five years clean and sober, and I've realised what a f*****g idiot I was," Ozzy told Rolling Stone magazine. "I mean, I'm still nuts, but in control of it a bit more...When I said, 'Don't get caught by your missus,' I'm not proud of all that s**t.

"I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realise what a f*****g idiot I've been," he continued. "I suppose it's fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me. There's no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She's made a few mistakes, and so have I. Sometimes, I've looked at my wife and I've just been angry as f**k, and vice versa. Other times, I go, 'F**k, I love you'."