US President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump shared a photograph on Twitter holding her new nephew Eric "Luke" Trump. Twitter users are mercilessly trolling Ivanka over her use of the word "otherwise" in her post.

"Cuddling my little nephew Luke... the best part of an otherwise incredible day!" Ivanka tweeted alongside the photo of her holding her nephew Eric "Luke" Trump, the first child of her younger brother Eric and his wife Lara.

Luke, who was born on 12 September, is President Trump's ninth grandchild.

Twitter users were quick to point out the gaffe in the tweet and swiftly responded with a slew of mocking comments, jokes and memes.

"Do you understand what 'otherwise' means?" one Twitter user wrote while another mocked: "Her command of language is similar to daddy's."

One person added: "Either Ivanka doesn't know what 'otherwise' means, or she just admitted she f**king hates her little nephew Luke."

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen tweeted: "'Otherwise' implies you did not like hangin with this baby."

"Ivanka is a terrible part of an otherwise horrific administration," a Twitter user chimed.

"It. never. ends," one person said.