Speculation surrounding the seriousness of Prince Harry's relationship with Suits actress Meghan Markle just turned up a notch thanks to a revealing Q&A on Reddit.

35-year-old Markle's co-star in the US paralegal drama, Patrick J Adams, shed light on the seriousness of the new royal romance after hinting she may be joining the British Royal Family.

The Canadian actor, also 35, plays Markle's on-screen lover and now fiancé on the NBC series – which premiered its Season 6 Episode 11 last night. But despite sharing a lot of steamy moments with his co-star, viewers were more interested in Prince Harry details.

One cheeky Reddit user called swaminator201 asked the star: "What's it like making out on-screen with the potentially future princess of England?"

Divulging the potential of a future royal wedding, he candidly replied: "The same as it was before she was potentially a future princess of England."

Ross is said to be close friends with Markle – since they have worked on Suits together since its first season in 2011 – but the actress allegedly missed his wedding last year over fears of stealing the spotlight due to her newly revealed relationship with Harry.

A source told US Weekly at the time that "maybe her coming would attract too much (of the wrong kind of attention)," before adding: "They both thought it sucked."

In regards to the latest news with Markle and Harry's relationship, it emerged earlier this week that the royal whisked his girlfriend away on an 'extreme' camping trip surrounded by polar bears.

Harry reportedly wanted to "test her love for him" by spending a night in the Norwegian wilderness – with their only company being wild predators.