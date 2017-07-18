Shell will install electric car chargers at petrol stations in the UK before the end of 2017, as the oil giant looks to capitalise on accelerating hybrid and electric vehicle sales.

Partnering with electric car infrastructure company Allego, Shell will install its first chargers at service stations in Greater London and Derby, as well as in the Randstad region of the western Netherlands.

The chargers will offer 50kW recharging speeds, which is some way behind that of Tesla's Supercharger network (120kW) and chargers installed by Porsche earlier this week (350kW) that promises an 80% recharge in just 15-minutes.

However, the network will likely be improved significantly over the coming years as electric car sales continue to rise, along with driver demands for faster charging.

Allego chief executive Anja van Nierson said: "We see that people are willing to shift towards electric mobility. But a lack of appropriate level of charging infrastructure and interoperable charging services is one of their main concerns."

The charging network is described as one which is "accessible for all EV [electric vehicle] drivers, despite the brand of the car." Shell's chargers can be used with ChAdeMO and CCS compatible cars, reports Electrek, and can be used by Teslas if their owners fit a CHAdeMO adapter to the charging cable.

Until charge times fall to equal that of refueling with petrol or diesel, Shell will need to find ways to keep drivers entertained (and spending money) while they sit at a service station for far longer than normal. Speaking earlier this year, Shell business director John Abbott told the Financial Times: "We have a number of countries where we're looking at having battery charging facilities. If you are sitting charging your vehicle, you will want to have a coffee or something to eat."