CBS gave a huge surprise to Criminal Minds fans by announcing the return of Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) in season 13 of the show. The actor will appear on the fifth episode, which will air on 25 October.

Moore left the show after season 11 but made a brief return during the season 12 finale. He will return as Morgan once more in order to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), who is emotionally shaken while dealing with a particular case. In the show, Derek shares a very special bond with Garcia.

Moore decided to quit the show after starring in 252 episodes. His character was shown moving out of BAU in order to protect his family and to spend time with his newborn son. But, before leaving, he tells Garcia, "You will always be my original baby girl."

And now that she needs his emotional support more than ever, Derek will return to provide exactly that.

The actor left the popular show, that was almost like home to him, after 11 years on good terms. "I'd seen other actors out there in the business getting these opportunities that I would love a chance," he told E! News.

"What I'm fighting for in my life, and more specifically in my career, is that shot. I'm very happy with what I've accomplished, but I want to take another step. I'm just hungry like that. I want to see what else I can do."

The actor currently stars in the CBS crime drama S.W.A.T.

The 13th season premiered on 27 September and the fourth episode will air on Wednesday, 18 October. Titled as Killer App, the episode will be about a workplace shooting committed by a state-of-the-art drone in Silicon Valley that will prompt a thorough investigation by the BAU team.

Criminal Minds season 13 airs every Wednesday at 10 pm ET on CBS.