She has indeed left a void for her fans! On Saturday (21 October), which would have been Carrie Fisher's 61st birthday, the Star Wars actress' only daughter Billie Lourd took to social media to remember her late mother. The 25-year-old shared an emotional throwback with fans to make hearts melt.

"Happy Birthday Mom," wrote The Last Jedi actress, alongside a collage of old pictures – including one where the mother-daughter complemented each other adorably in matching nightgowns.

Even more special was the fact that Lourd wrote the photo caption in her mother's emoji-ridden style, which fans unfailingly noticed.

"Omg, she typed it like Carrie used to type," an eagle-eyed Instagram user commented, while others flocked to the site to share their heartfelt messages. Amid the barrage of raving comments, though, some users also pointed out the striking similarities between Fisher and a very young Lourd.

"So Awesome that you chose this photo and wrote in her type," a fan posted, adding, "I miss that so much!! You look exactly like her in this photo. I thought she was you at first glance!!"

Another follower shared, "Happy Birthday to the beloved princess, Carrie Fisher who just happens to share my birthday as well!! She is so deeply missed!! Sending you and your fam love today!!"

"Awww, those matching nightgowns! How funny and precious at the same time," gushed a user.

Fisher's tragic passing on 27 December, 2016 was followed by another loss for the Scream Queens actress – actress Debbie Reynolds, Fisher's mother and grandmother to Lourd, who died just a day later.

Opening up about the hardships of losing the two ladies in her life, the American Horror Story actress told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres earlier that it was "completely surreal".

"There's no way to really explain it — it's so hard to talk about. If I say I'm doing good, I'm too happy. If I say I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. So it's really hard to know what to say about it because it's so surreal and impossible to deal with," she said during a September appearance on the show.