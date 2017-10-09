Mark Wright has gushed over his wife of two years Michelle Keegan as he enjoys Stateside success as a presenter on US entertainment show Extra.

The 30-year-old former Towie star – who has been apart from Keegan for the best part of 2017 due to her overseas filming of BBC1 drama Our Girl – claims he cannot wait for her to join him in Los Angeles.

His comments come as Keegan made headlines for covering the latest issue of Women's Health in her underwear, showing off her one stone weight gain.

Wright praised his wife's "incredible" appearance on the magazine cover.

He told MailOnline: "Oh wow she looks so hot right? It's not hard to make her feel body confident, just tell the truth and tell her when she looks sensational. I saw the shoot and she looked very very hot. I can't wait for her to get to LA."

The radio DJ also said that he tells his wife that she is beautiful every day, despite Keegan not needing any help with body confidence.

Wright added: "Obviously I tell her she's beautiful every day. It's not hard to make someone feel body confident when you look like that. She's incredible."

Keegan, 30, from Stockport – who was voted FHM's Sexiest Woman in The World in 2015 – proudly showcased her figure in a behind-the-scenes clip shared on the Women's Health Instagram account last week.

Opening up about her fuller figure, Keegan told the publication: "I've put on a stone and feel it everywhere.

"I've been away [filming Our Girl] for so long and I haven't had time to work out, and I literally landed two days ago and now I'm kicking myself and thinking, 'Why didn't I just eat healthily while I was away?'

"But you know what, I think I needed to put on a bit of weight. I was a bit bony," she added, realising it was probably for the best.

The former Corrie actress is said to be joining husband Wright in LA at the end of the year following their testing year of a long-distance marriage.