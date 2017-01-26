Shia LaBeouf has been arrested on assault charges after attacking a man in New York. The incident took place on Wednesday (25 January) at an anti-Donald Trump performance art protest which the actor was live-streaming.

According to NYPD, LaBeouf was engaged in an argument with a 25-year-old man and allegedly proceeded to pull his scarf and scratch his face. He is also accused of pushing the man. The entire incident was caught on camera as a live-stream camera was fitted on a wall nearby.

The video shows the unidentified man standing alongside the Transformer star who shoved him after he said, "Hitler did nothing wrong".

"Hey," says the man. "Why did he attack me?"

The police arrived on the scene and took LaBeouf into custody, who was charged and received a desk appearance ticket for a court appearance sometime later.

The performance protest was part of the actor's project He Will Not Divide Us, which is aimed to create a "show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community", according to the website. The camera which has been mounted on a wall in Queens will stream video 24 hours a day, seven days a week for four years all through Trump's presidency.

On 25 January, the project's Twitter account posted a message saying: "Shia was attacked by a Nazi. Shia got arrested. Nazi got away."

On Sunday, LaBeouf was also caught on camera shouting out the slogan, "He will not divide us" to a "white supremacist" and getting right in his face.