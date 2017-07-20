Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a group of males stabbed a man in south London in what is believed to be an unprovoked attack.

The footage shows the 29-year-old victim being set upon by the group, which includes a 13-year-old boy, as he walked his friend to her car on Stockwell Road behind the O2 Academy Brixton music venue at around 11:30pm on 4 May.

The gang pulled the victim onto the road and stabbed him multiple times, but took nothing from him. The 29-year-old woman he was with escaped on foot and was not hurt in the incident.

A passing motorist took the victim to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged.

Police have now released CCTV footage of the stabbing as part of their appeal for witnesses and information as well as descriptions of the six suspects.

Detective constable Sarah Mustoe, the officer in the case, said: "This appears to have been an unprovoked attack in a very busy area. A show at the O2 Academy had just finished, so there would have been a lot of people on the streets heading home after a night out.

"The motive behind the attack is unclear, and the suspects have not hesitated to inflict what could have been very serious or even fatal injuries using knives. We would ask anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV to come forward."

The suspects are described as follows:

Male 1 - black, around 25-years-old, with a tall and muscular build and facial hair. He was wearing a hooded jacket with the hood up, and a baseball cap. Male 2 - black, around 18-years-old, of average build with a moustache. He was wearing striped tracksuit trousers rolled up at the ankles, and a baseball cap. Male 3 - black, around 18-years-old, with a slim build and facial hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up, and a baseball cap underneath. Male 4 - black, around 16-years-old, and of slim build. He was wearing a jacket with the hood up and mismatching gloves and a rucksack. Male 5 - black, around 16-years-old, short and of slim build. He was wearing a jacket with a hooded top underneath and a satchel. Male 6 - black, around 13-years-old, short and of slim build. He was wearing a camouflage jacket and baseball cap, and a satchel.

Anyone with information that could assist with the police investigation is asked to call Lambeth CID via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.