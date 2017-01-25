Horrifying pictures have been released by police after a 75-year-old woman was attacked for her handbag in Bristol.

The victim, who has not been named, was pushed to the ground and robbed as she walked in Eastville Park, Fishponds, between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Monday (23 January).

She fell to the ground and suffered a fractured cheekbone and collarbone and left with severe bruising to the face following the attack.

Suffolk Police has now issued pictures of the 75-year-old's injuries during an appeal to catch whoever was responsible.

PC Aaron Ashford said: "This is a despicable crime carried out on an elderly woman in a public place. I am certain this incident will shock and enrage members of our community.

"We now need your help to trace the offender and bring them to justice. Were you in the Eastville Park area of Bristol on Monday lunchtime? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or running or cycling away from the area?"

"Information, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, might prove crucial to us finding whoever is responsible."

You can contact Surrey Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 5217016482 or Crimestoppers, where information can be left anonymously on 0800 555 111.