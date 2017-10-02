Police have released footage of a cyclist knocking a man unconscious and breaking a woman's nose during a vicious unprovoked attack in east London.

The suspect, aged in his 20s, can be seen cycling with one hand on the pavement along City Road, Hackney before he collides with a group of three friends returning from a night out.

After falling off his bike, he approaches the group and appears to start arguing with them.

He can then be seen delivering a sickening punch to one of the men, instantly knocking the 24-year-old unconscious.

The attacker then hits a 31-year-old woman in the face as she tries to stop more blows, leaving her with a broken nose.

The incident happened at around 3am on Sunday, 13 August.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged in his 20s, with a distinctive large beard. He was wearing a dark polo shirt and black trousers.

PC Matt Jolley, of the Met Police, said: "This was a callous and needless assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hackney police via 101, or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or crimestoppers-uk.org."