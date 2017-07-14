Footage has emerged showing one of the victims of the London moped acid attacks having bottles of water poured into his face by officers dealing with the incident.

The man, who has not been identified, is believed to be the first victim of a string of acid attacks that took place across London involving corrosive substances being thrown into the faces of men by two suspects on mopeds.

Police said the first attack occurred in Hackney around 10.25pm, with four more attacks involving two suspects on mopeds occurring between then and 11.37pm

The male in the video, said to be in his 30s, had his moped stolen off him and acid thrown in his face at Hackney Road junction with Queensbridge Road, east London.

The video shows officers enquiring about where it is hurting and advising him to keep his eyes open as they pour the water onto him.

The man was later taken to an east London hospital, but his injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or life-changing.

Met Police are continuing to appeal for information after five similar acid attacks took place in less than 90 minutes in the capital.

Following the incident in the video, a corrosive substance was reported to have been thrown in the face of a man by two males on a moped in Shoreditch High Street, followed by a man in his mid-20s who suffered life changing injuries after having a substance thrown in his face in Cazenove Road in north east London.

A fourth male, who was also riding a moped, had liquid sprayed in his face in Chatsworth Road, also in north east London.

Police were later made aware of a similar attack in north London just before 11pm in which a man was reported to have had a corrosive substance thrown in his face by two males on a moped in Upper Street junction with Highbury Corner.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.