Police have released astonishing footage showing an officer being thrown from the bonnet of a suspect's moving car in Wimbledon, southwest London.

Met Police officers were trying to apprehend Sean Clarke-Arrindell in a Waitrose car park in Alexandra Road on 13 June.

A video shows one of the officers holding onto the bonnet of a silver car in a bid to stop the suspect from fleeing. But the vehicle suddenly drives off at speed through the car park as the officer desperately clings on.

A bystander then tries but fails to open the driver's door as he chases on foot. The officer is eventually thrown from the car bonnet as it exits the supermarket car park.

He can be seen lying at the side of the road as shoppers rush to his assistance. The Met Police says the officer is recovering having sustained minor injuries. Detectives released the footage in a bid to trace the suspect.

Police in Merton said: "We urgently want to speak with Sean Clarke-Arrindell in connection with a serious assault on one of our police officers on Tuesday 13th June 2017.

"Whilst officers tried to apprehend Mr Clarke-Arrindell in the Waitrose Car park, Wimbledon, he drove off at speed with an officer holding onto the car bonnet. The officer was then thrown from the car as it made off at speed. Luckily he is now recovering from the minor injuries he sustained.

"If you see Mr Clarke-Arrindell or have any information as to his current whereabouts please call 101 or 999 in an emergency."