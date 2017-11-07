Images and video shared by a photographer on the paradise island of Roatan shows the horrendous outcome of our rubbish habits. Off the coast of Roatan, part of Honduras's Caribbean Bay Islands, Caroline Power found an island of rubbish, floating around the Caribbean sea.

"It was devastating and sickening. It lowered my faith in humanity. We were going on a day trip to a set of underwater islands that are still 'unspoiled' by humans. Yet one of the trash lines was directly over site," Power said.

Power originally shared pictures and video of the island in mid October, saying: "THIS HAS TO STOP." She also put out a challenge, telling organisations to separate their rubbish for one week - then, apart from recyclables and organic material, see just how much is left.

In a post on Friday, 4 November, Powers said she was blown away by the response. From those wanting to spread awareness, to those offering help: "There may still be hope for this planet," she wrote.

She added, however, that she'd also received a negative reaction from local dive shop owners worried that the global attention her pictures had garnered could hurt the image of the island and ultimately, their businesses.

"While there has been negative attention brought to Roatan regarding the trash epidemic, that will bring about positive changes," Power wrote. "These photos and the outcry created by them might be the push we need to get our government agencies to ban single use plastics, to get businesses to be more environmentally responsible."

Power then called on the local municipality to enforce bans and laws on plastic bags and bottles that she says are not enforced, adding that she hopes the interest from her images will help change that.

"Good things are happening," she wrote. "Lets keep it up. It is up to every one of us to make sure the next generation inherits an ocean that has more fish than plastic."