A shocking video has emerged of the brutal assault on a 91-year-old man in New York. Juna Llorens was savagely beaten with a cane in broad daylight on Friday (2 June) while walking with his shopping cat on Broadway near West 204th Street.

His cane-wielding attacker appeared to target the veteran at random and repeatedly struck him.

A passer-by drove the attacker off and helped Llorens, who required several stitches on his face.

"This could have ended up as a homicide," Llorens told the Daily News when he had returned to his apartment.

"He almost killed me ... A man that's just crazy. We didn't know each other."

"He hit me with a big bat," he said. "I don't know who it was. He was young and skinny. He just kept beating me."

He added that he had difficulty sleeping last night after the attack.

His 53-year-old son, also named Juan, said that his father was incredibly shaken up after the incident. "He's intimidated now," he told the New York Post.

The New York Police Department are still searching for the suspect.