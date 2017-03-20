A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a block of flats in Shoreditch, east London.

Police were called to reports of an unresponsive man in the Cranston Estate next to Shoreditch Park at about 12.40pm on Sunday (19 March).

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Cause of death has not been confirmed but detectives said the man had not been shot or stabbed.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at an east London police station.

Cranston Estate contains 217 properties of council and private tenants. Police were still at the scene on Monday morning.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course. Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the events."

The death came as London saw a weekend of violence, with three suspected murders in the space of just 24 hours.

On Saturday night, a one-year-old boy was killed in an attack at a flat in Finsbury Park, north London, which also left his twin sister critically injured.

Bidhya Sagar Das, 33, thought to be the children's father, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Another suspected murder saw an 18-year-old man shot in the head outside a block of flats in Barking, east London, just after 7pm on Sunday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with any information on the incident in Shoreditch is asked to contact the HMCC on their incident room number of 0208 721 4054 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.