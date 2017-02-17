Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is confident the knee injury he suffered in defeat to Gent in the Europa League will not keep him out of the FA Cup fifth round tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage. The England international completed the full 90 minutes on Thursday [16 February] but suffered a knock late on at the Ghelamco Arena.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino insists Kane will be assessed before the game to ensure he is fit for the tie in west London. The former Millwall loanee has already missed seven games this term with ankle ligament damage but is not expected to spend any further time on the sidelines.

"Yes, it should be fine," Kane told reporters after the 1-0 loss, according to Sky Sports. The forward was largely anonymous during the game as his run without a goal in open play extended to five matches.

"I think we need to assess some players. Harry Kane got a knock on his knee, different players too," Pochettino added. "We need to refresh the team and we'll do that. Tottenham will play in Fulham on Sunday. It's not the name of the players, it's the club. We'll see, but we'll put out a team with aims to win and be ready again to compete."

Jeremy Perbet's second half goal was enough for Gent to claim a surprise victory over Tottenham, in a game of few chances. Pochettino named a strong side including Kane, captain Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli but was unable to end a run of one win in their last four games.

"That is the reality. It sometimes happens," the Tottenham boss added on his side's form. "Good and bad things happen. We've started now a bad period. I hope, on Sunday, we break that negative run. It's not about confidence. We were wrong with our judgement if we think, because of Liverpool, it's only about confidence."