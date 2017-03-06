The UK should celebrate The Queen marking 65 years on the throne by holding a national bank holiday in June, a Conservative MP has said. Andrew Rosindell will table his backbench Sapphire Jubilee Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday (7 March).

The Romford MP said the bank holiday would allow people across the UK to throw street parties and other celebrations to mark the historic occasion. The 2012 Diamond Jubilee saw similar events being held.

"It's the first time we've had any Sapphire Jubilee and if we let this go by and don't have some sort of national day of celebration, it'll be a missed opportunity," he told the Press Association.

"It's also for the young people – I remember the Silver Jubilee as a kid and learnt how important these national occasions are."

Backbench bills do not usually travel through Parliament and get passed into law. However, Rosindell said he has received a positive response from Prime Minister Theresa May.

"I have personally spoken to May about the idea and she was certainly positive in her approach to this," he said.

"I hope the government will put some ideas to Her Majesty for her agreement and hopefully in June have a celebration."

The Queen, who ascended to the throne on 6 February 1952, is the longest ever reigning British monarch and the first to reach a Sapphire Jubilee. Queen Victoria served for 63 years between 1837 and 1901.