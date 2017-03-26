Are you gearing up to witness The Showcase of the Immortals? If yes, then grab a seat at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April. You can also catch your favourite superstars live in action by tuning into the WWE network, where the PPV event – WrestleMania 33 – will kick-off at 7pm ET.

As of now, ten matches have been confirmed, and there are no less than seven title fights scheduled.

Check out the match card below:

Brock Lesnar vs (champion) Goldberg (WWE Universal Championship)

The main card is a rematch between the two superstars following their fight at 2016 Survivor Series, where Goldberg returned after a 12-year-hiatus and destroyed Brock Lesnar in under 90 seconds with two consecutive spears and a jackhammer. Goldberg then managed to better his win at 2017 Fastlane, where he finished off Kevin Owens in little over 20 seconds to win the Universal Championship.

Randy Orton vs (champion) Bray Wyatt (WWE Championship)

Former Wyatt Family member Randy Orton will take on Bray Wyatt as he won the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Kevin Owens vs (champion) Chris Jericho (WWE United States Championship)

This match is happening as Owens turned on his former friend Jericho. J2K then cost Owens his Universal Championship that led Owens to challenge Jericho for the latter's title.

Alexa Bliss vs Carmella vs Natalya vs Mickie James vs Becky Lynch vs others TBA (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

Almost all the female superstars in the roster is competing in this fight. WWE has also teased returns and debuts for the fight.

Austin Aries vs (champion) Neville (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Austin Aries will be squaring off with Neville as the former won a fatal 5-way to become number one contender.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Cesaro and Sheamus vs (champion) Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interfered when Enzo Amore and Big Cass squared off with Cesaro and Sheamus at the previous episode of Raw. As there was no winner, Gallows and Anderson will have to face the two tag teams.

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs (champion) Bayley (WWE Raw Women's Championship)

The Raw Women's Championship has exchanged hands between the trio in the past few months. Now, it remains to be seen who will come out on top in this fight.

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

The fight was put together after The Undertaker challenged Roman Reigns.

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Daniel Bryan booked this fight as the two teams have been insulting each other for weeks now. Also, Bryan does want to see the Miz get punched in the face.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

As of now Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show and Curt Hawkins have been confirmed for the fight.

Rumoured fights:

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles

This card is yet to be made official even tough the company has teased a fight between the two at the PPV event.

Baron Corbin vs (champion) Dean Ambrose (WWE Intercontinental championship)

The Usos vs (champion) American Alpha (WWE SmackDown tag team Championship)