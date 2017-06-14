A depraved couple who sexually abused children - from the age of just three – over a five year period have been jailed for a total of 31 years.

Sick lovers Nadia Floan, aged 34, and Nicholas Lucas, aged 29, from Ercall Close, Erdington, were found guilty of a range of sexual offences against three children at Birmingham Crown Court.

The couple were jailed for the most serious offences including rape, inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and child cruelty.

They were found guilty of the horrendous charges on 12 May at the court with their sentences being handed down on Wednesday (14 June).

The identities of the children, who were abused from the ages of three and ten, have not been revealed as have many details of the case which may have inadvertently identified them.

West Midlands Police say that detectives from the Public Protection Unit launched an investigation into the pair after they were first alerted to the abuse in 2014.

The court heard that the abuse of the three children had begun in 2007 and continued for five years afterwards.

After the hearing Lucas was jailed for 17 years and Floan handed a 14-year prison term; both have been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Chief Inspector Dawn Miskella of West Midlands Police said: "They took full advantage of their young age and the situation in which they found themselves in order to carry out these offences.

"The children have been extremely brave in coming forward and we, along with our partner agencies and charities, have been supporting them through this long judicial process.

"This is an abhorrent crime and quite rightly they will have been jailed for a considerable amount of time.

"This investigation was a large scale investigation that has taken three years to bring to court.

"I'd like to thank them for their bravery in coming forward and disclosing what happened so we could take action against them; we never underestimate the courage needed to speak out."