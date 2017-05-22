Conor McGregor has urged Floyd Mayweather to sign his contract and end the speculation once and for all. The Irishman confirmed earlier in the month that he had signed the deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to ensure the prospect of the super fight becomes a reality sooner rather than later.

Talks about a mega-money clash between the two fighters have been making the rounds since the end of last year, but it recently gathered pace after UFC president Dana White revealed that they have reached an agreement to allow McGregor to compete in the crossover fight despite him holding an exclusive contract with UFC.

Mayweather recently reiterated his earlier comment that he will come out of retirement only to fight the UFC lightweight champion as he has no intention of fighting another professional boxer. The five-division undefeated boxing world champion, however, is yet to sign his side of the contract, which has irked McGregor, who has begun preparations for the fight.

"Solid work today. Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth," McGregor wrote alongside a picture of him training on his official Instagram page.

Since the fight will take place in the squared circle rather than an octagon, Mayweather has been installed as the favourite to win the fight. Former light heavyweight champion Anthony Tarver recently said that McGregor will not have "a f*****g chance" when he gets in the ring with the American boxer, but 'The Notorious', as the UFC star is popularly known, begs to differ.

"They say I've got no chance. But they say that every fight," McGregor said via an Instagram post about outsiders writing off his chances against arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time.