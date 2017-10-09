Silvio Berlusconi has answered the age old question of what to get the man who has everything after he handed the Russian president a custom-made duvet cover for his 65th birthday. The former Italian PM gave his longtime ally and friend a cover featuring the pair smiling and shaking hands against a backdrop of famous Italian and Russian landmarks.

An image of the duvet cover was posted to Instagram by Michele Cascavilla, a businessman whose company Lenzuolissimi sells luxury Italian bed linen. Cascavilla is an old acquaintance of Berlusconi and his book "Le lenzuole di potere" [The bedsheets of power] includes a preface from him, reports The Local.

Berlusconi is believed to have come up with the idea for the duvet cover after Putin previously gave the 81-year a double bed for his birthday. The bed from Putin is thought to be where prostitute Patrizia D'Addario claimed Berlusconi the pair had sex in 2008.

Berlusconi is said to be very proud of the bed from Putin, even boasting about it to actor George Clooney when he came to speak to the then PM about aid programmes in Sudan.

Speaking in 2011, Clooney said: "I've had one evening with Berlusconi and it was one of the more astonishing evenings of my life. I went to speak about Darfur. I'd done my homework. He took me to see his bedroom and the bed that Putin gave him. It became a very different evening than anyone thought."

The duvet cover is believed to be one of a number of gifts from Berlusconi to Putin for his 65th birthday. The Russian president was outspoken in his support for the ageing Italian politician and businessman during the "bunga bunga" parties controversy.