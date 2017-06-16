Simon Cowell has confirmed the stars who will feature on a fundraising single for the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The music mogul, 57, said the track will be a cover version of Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 single Bridge Over Troubled Water.

He revealed that One Direction star Liam Payne, Louisa Johnson, James Arthur, Emeli Sande, Craig David, urban grime artists Stormzy and Skepta, and The Who will collaborate on the track with more artists to be confirmed.

"Until that last note has been finished, we will not be off the phone," Cowell told The Sun. "We started 24-hours ago and already we're getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits. A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emile Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved."

Cowell responded to news of the tragedy on Twitter writing: "I am watching the footage of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Heartbreaking. We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy. Making calls tonight."

On Friday morning he explained to Good Morning Britain that to not help in his position would be 'appalling'.

All proceeds from the track will go to those affected by the blaze.

30 people have been killed and dozens more injured following the blaze which was reportedly started by a faulty fridge.