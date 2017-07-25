Netflix has announced that it is partnering with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening for a new animated series called Disenchanted. The 20-episode series will be Groening's first original series since 1999's Futurama.

Debuting in 2018, the adult show will "follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bea, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci". The trio will be voiced by Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre respectively.

In a statement, Groening said: "Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you."

The series will also star John DiMaggio, who played Bender in Futurama, Billy West, who was Fry, and British comics Noel Fielding and Matt Berry.

Twenty episodes have been ordered, and will debut ten at a time starting next year.

"Matt Groening's brilliant work has resonated with generations around the world and we couldn't be happier to work with him on Disenchantment," said Netflix's vice president of original content Cindy Holland.

"The series will bear his trademark animation style and biting wit, and we think it's a perfect fit for our many Netflix animation fans."

Animation is being handled by Rough Draft Studios, the same company responsible for Futurama.

63-year-old Matt Groening created The Simpsons in 1985, with the iconic yellow family progressing to their own television series in 1989. The show's 28th season will begin later this year, with a further two seasons planned.

Groening's follow-up Futurama ran from 1999-2003 before fan-demand brought about a revival in 2008. The show's final episode aired in 2013.