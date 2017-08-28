Bryan Robson remains confident that Manchester United can mount a title challenge and says Jose Mourinho's current team is the "strongest squad" the Red Devils have had since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

The Scot retired in May 2013 after helping United win the 20th league title. Since then, the Old Trafford club have seen three managers in four years as David Moyes and Louis van Gaal struggled prior to Mourinho's arrival last summer.

Under the guidance of the Portuguese tactician, United won the EFL Cup and the Europa League as the Premier League giants sealed a berth in the Champions League. However, they finished sixth in the league and were nowhere close to challenging for the title.

United have had a good start to the 2017/18 campaign as they have won their opening three matches comfortably. Robson stressed that his former club's chances of winning title will only be further boosted if they manage to get results against "top-class" teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

"It always depends on injuries throughout the year, but as far as I am concerned since Sir Alex left this is probably the strongest squad that I've seen," Robson told Press Association Sport, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"We've got pace, we've got power, but we've also got quality players. That helps to try and win titles, but Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham these sort of teams are top-class teams.

"You've got to compete against them and do well against them, but I am quite confident that the boys can do that this year and we can compete against the best."

United re-signed Pogba for a then world-record fee last summer. The France international's display was criticised and Robson has defended the midfielder by suggesting that he had a "good season" last term.

"I think Paul had a real good season last season. I disagree with people who were a little bit critical of him," he explained.

"People can go on about the transfer fee but I thought Paul did really well and that's why we won the two major trophies last year, part of that was because he performed really well in the big games.

"I thought he played really well in the final against Southampton and then he had a big influence, scoring the first goal, in the Europa League final, so I think Paul did better than what people give him credit for last season. And I think he is only going to get better."