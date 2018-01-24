A Singapore Airlines cabin crew member has been arrested in India after he was allegedly caught smuggling gold into the country.

The unnamed flight attendant was stopped by authorities at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday (22 January), on arrival aboard flight SQ402 from Singapore.

The Indian Express reported on Wednesday (24 January) that the police recovered 1.05kg of gold worth 3.1 million rupees (£34,628) after searching the suspect.

"He was arrested and gold has been seized as per Customs Act," the joint Commissioner of Customs, Anubha Singh, was quoted as saying.

Authorities added the gold consisted of bangles and chains, which the suspect reportedly disguised under his uniform.

According to the investigators, the crew member, who is also suspected to have smuggled gold into India on 8 January, was supposed to hand over the smuggled items to an agent at a prominent hotel in Delhi.

"He would get S$500 (£270) for this," a senior official told the Indian Express.

Singapore Airlines, the country's flagship carrier, revealed any disciplinary action against the flight attendant would be determined depending on the outcome of the investigation.

"Singapore airlines confirms that a member of its cabin crew operating on Singapore Airlines flight SQ-402 on 22 January 2018 was detained by Delhi Customs authorities," said a spokesperson for the airline.

"Singapore Airlines will provide full co-operation to the investigating authorities. We are unable to provide details of the crew member concerned due to confidential reasons."

The incident comes shorty after a Chinese man was arrested at New Delhi's main airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth 52 lakhs rupees (£58,500).