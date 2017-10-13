A Singaporean man was arrested on Sunday (8 October) for allegedly molesting three boys on the Indonesian island of Batam, local police said.

The 46-year-old was detained after one of the boy's parents filed a police report, the Jakarta Post reported on Thursday (12 October).

Batam is a small island in Indonesia's Riau Archipelago in the South China Sea and it shares a maritime border with Singapore.

According to The Straits Times news website, Mohammad Asri Sapuan is suspected of molesting the boys, aged 12, 15 and 16, in an art gallery in the Nongsa area where he used to teach and reside as well.

A local community leader in Nongsa told The Straits Times that Asri set up the arts learning centre for children so that he could lure his victims.

Asri, who is an entrepreneur, allegedly sexually assaulted the three boys between 16 and 24 September.

"He also offered the victims money," Batam's police chief Senior Commander Hengky told the Jakarta Post. "He overstayed his visa and has been living in Batam for more than three years. His passport was last stamped on 30 January, 2014.

Hengky has appealed to residents living near the suspect's residence to contact the police if they know of any more victims.

Asri has told investigators that he also worked in Batam as a freelancer and a driver, Channel News Asia website reported. The police have seized his two cars and his Singapore passport, and will liaise with the immigration office soon.

Asri faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of 5 billion rupiah (£278,916) if found guilty according to the Indonesian Child Protection Law.