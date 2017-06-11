Any potential agreement between the Conservatives and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will "end in tears", according to Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill.

Responding to the reports of ongoing talks between the Tories and the DUP, he said: "It is no surprise that the DUP has agreed to prop up the pro-Brexit and pro-austerity Tory government of Theresa May.

"They have once again betrayed the interests of the people of the north by supporting a Tory party which has cut funding to our public services year on year to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds."

O'Neill added that the unionists will have "minimal influence" on any British government.

"They have achieved little propping up Tory governments in the past and put their own interests before those of the people.

"This new arrangement between the DUP and the Tories will be transitory and will end in tears."

The Sinn Fein leader also called on the Irish government to seize the initiative to secure "designated special status for the North within the EU" as part of the Brexit negotiations.

"Given the Tory government's increasingly partisan approach it is more important than ever that the Taoiseach and the Irish government stand up for the rights of all citizens in the north," O'Neill concluded.