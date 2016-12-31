Sir Andy Murray marked his first match since being knighted in the New Year Honours list with victory over Canadian Milos Raonic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The 29-year-old led a host of Olympic and Paralympic athletes to be recognised, with Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill also being honoured after stellar performances at Rio 2016.

During the past 12 months, Murray won his second Wimbledon and Olympic singles title, became the first Briton to reach world number one. In February, he became a father for the first time after the birth of daughter Sophia Olivia.

Murray had previously stated he was too young to be knighted but following a fine season, which also included scooping the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, the Scot was installed as the unanimous favourite with the bookmakers.

After winning his final match of the year at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi, where he beat Raonic 6-3 7-6, he responded for the first time to the honour.

"It was good to finish the year with a win," the three-time major winner said, according to BBC Sport. "It was a good match to work on returns as Milos has a strong serve. I still feel like Andy Murray – that feels more normal – but it's a great honour and I am happy with the knighthood and it is a nice way to start the new year."

David Goffin had defeated Murray in his penultimate match of the year, but his 2017 campaign will not being in earnest until the Hopman Cup, which begins on New Year's Day – the traditional warm-up for the opening grand slam of the season at the Australian Open.