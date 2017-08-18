Sir Bruce Forsyth, one of Britain's best-loved entertainers, has died at the age of 89. IBTimes UK looks back at his life and career in pictures.

Bruce Joseph Forsyth-Johnson was born on 22 February 1928, and rose to fame in the 1950s series Sunday Night at the London Palladium. He enjoyed a career that spanned over seven decades to become the longest-serving male entertainer in television history.

The entertainer – who presented shows including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet! – had struggled with health problems in a recent months and was admitted into hospital with a severe chest infection earlier this year. In 2014 he stepped down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing, after 10 years hosting the programme. Paying tribute to Forsyth, BBC director general Sir Tony Hall described him as "one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known".

"He has delighted millions of people and defined Saturday night television for decades, with shows like the Generation Game and, most recently, Strictly," he said in a statement. "His warmth and his wit were legendary. I've never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience - that's what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved. He has been part of all of our lives, and we'll miss him dearly."