ir Bruce Forsyth, one of Britain's best-loved entertainers, has died at the age of 89. IBTimes UK looks back at his life and career in pictures.
Bruce Joseph Forsyth-Johnson was born on 22 February 1928, and rose to fame in the 1950s series Sunday Night at the London Palladium. He enjoyed a career that spanned over seven decades to become the longest-serving male entertainer in television history.
British entertainer and television presenter Bruce Forsyth sitting on a beach in October, 1958 Reg Speller/ Fox Photos/ Getty Images
Television presenter and entertainer Bruce Forsyth, getting ready in his dressing room, London on 21 April 1964 Les Lee/Getty Images
American actor Douglas Fairbanks Junior (1909 - 2000) with British entertainer Bruce Forsyth before an appearance on the Bruce Forsyth Show on 8 August 1966 William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images
13 May 1975: British model Twiggy with entertainer Bruce Forsyth who won the Schweppes Award for Show Business Central Press/Getty Images
10 September 1980: Popular British entertainer Bruce Forsyth, with singer and dancer Sammy Davis Jnr, who will be appearing together on a special one hour spectacular at the South Bank London Weekend Television Centre in London Mike Stephens/Central Press/Getty Images 5th March 1981: Television personalities Bruce Forsyth (L), Frankie Howerd and Jimmy Hill together during a Variety Club dinner in honour of Frankie Howerd's showbiz anniversary and birthday Simon Dack/Keystone/Getty Images Jimmy Tarbuck and Bruce Forsyth enter the festive spirit prior to their roles in ITV's 1970 Christmas programming Mike Lawn/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Entertainer Bruce Forsyth with his three daughters and a toy duck, 1964 Evening Standard/Getty Images
Portrait of entertainer Bruce Forsyth and his girlfriend Anthea Redfern, both presenters of the BBC television show 'The Generation Game' Frank Barratt/Getty Images 4 August 1984 British: television presenter Bruce Forsyth with his wife Wilnelia at Heathrow Airport in London, England David Parker/Getty Images British TV entertainer Bruce Forsyth (R) and his wife Wilnelia Merced arrive for a Best of Creative reception at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on 30 June 2014 Niklas Halle'n/AFP
Sir Bruce Forsyth poses after he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on October 12, 2011 in London, England John Stillwell - WPA/Getty Images 5 December 2003: TV presenter Bruce Forsyth does one of his famous poses in Sanya, China Getty Images 5 September 2005: Bruce Forsyth poses with the award for 'Best Entertainment Show' for Strictly Come Dancing at the TV Quick and TV Choice Awards at the Dorchester Hotel, Park Lane, London MJ Kim/Getty Images
31 October 2011: Sir Bruce Forsyth poses with his wife Wilnelia (3rdL) and (L-R) Miss N. Ireland Finola Guinnane, Miss Wales Sara Manchipp, Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter, Miss England Alize Mounter and Miss Scotland Jennifer Reoch during a Miss World dinner at the Hilton Park Lane, as part of the Miss World 2011 UK Tour in London Ian Jones/Miss World Ltd/Getty Images
26 July 2012: Presenter Sir Bruce Forsyth sets off with the Olympic Torch from BBC White City on the London 2012 Olympic Torch Relay in London Will Oliver/AFP
TV presenter Bruce Forsyth and Marike Le Roux walk the runway at Fashion For Relief at Forville market during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on 16 May 2011: Ian Gavan/Getty Images 16 June 2011: Bruce Forsyth and his wife Wilnelia arrive for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters
30 June 2013 Bruce Forsyth performs in the Avalon tent at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts site at Worthy Farm, Pilton near Glastonbury Matt Cardy/Getty Images
British entertainer Bruce Forsyth (L) shows British Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah his trademark pose, on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London on 26 June 2013
3 September 2013: Tess Daly and Bruce Forsyth attend the red carpet launch for 'Strictly Come Dancing' at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, UK Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Bruce Forsyth attends the premiere for 'Nat King Cole: Afraid Of the Dark' at The Mayfair Hotel in London on 13 May 2014 Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Presenter Bruce Forsyth and his wife Merced Wilnelia attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on 17 June 2014 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images British TV entertainer Bruce Forsyth (R) and his wife Wilnelia Merced arrive for a Best of Creative reception at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on 30 June 2014 Niklas Halle'n/AFP
The entertainer – who presented shows including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet! – had struggled with health problems in a recent months and was admitted into hospital with a severe chest infection earlier this year. In 2014
he stepped down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing, after 10 years hosting the programme. Paying tribute to Forsyth, BBC director general Sir Tony Hall described him as "one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known".
"He has delighted millions of people and defined Saturday night television for decades, with shows like the Generation Game and, most recently, Strictly," he said in a statement. "His warmth and his wit were legendary. I've never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience - that's what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved. He has been part of all of our lives, and we'll miss him dearly."