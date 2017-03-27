Close
Triggering Article 50: What you need to know Wochit

Just two days before Prime Minister Theresa May plans to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and trigger Brexit talks, Sir Keir Starmer, the Shadow Brexit Secretary, is set to argue that the national interest lies in a "partnership alongside" the EU.

In a speech at Chatham House he has outlined six tests that Labour will be looking at while Brexit talks take place.

Read his full speech below: